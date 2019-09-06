The Old Homestead Garden Club is set to meet Wednesday, Sept. 11, at First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
A business meeting will be held at 11 a.m., followed by refreshments at noon and the program, “The Language of Flowers,” with Judith Graves at 1 p.m.
Graves has more than 30 years of experience growing, using, sharing knowledge and learning with herbs and flowers. She became an East Coast speaker to garden clubs, women’s groups and herb societies.
The event is free and the public is welcome. Information: Judy Avery at 352-4980.