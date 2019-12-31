The residents at Langdon Place of Keene’s Memory Support Unit made sugar scrubs, salt scrubs, cookie mixes, soup mixes, hot cocoa ornaments and many more items this year, with the proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
In addition to reminiscing and enjoying familiar scents, the group raised $5,482.33. “I enjoy being able to show everyone that despite the dementia diagnosis, our residents continue to be valuable, productive and engaged members of society and our community,” said Brenda Pereira, dementia program director at Langdon Place of Keene.