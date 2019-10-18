KUUC Outdoors, a program of the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, is leading a hike up Mount Caesar in Swanzey on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.
The two-mile round trip on a trail through the woods offers an expansive view at the top. Participating hikers should wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. Heavy rain prior to the date could result in the need to reschedule.
Throughout the year, KUUC Outdoors plans a variety of events for participants of all ages, ranging from low to moderate levels of challenge. Activities are led by volunteer members of KUUC and depart from the church at 69 Washington St. in Keene.
Upcoming events include a partridge berry picking walk to Hurricane Brook in Keene on Oct. 27, and night sky observing at the Keene Amateur Astronomers Observatory in Sullivan on Dec. 7.
For more information, contact Tom Julius at 357-4521 or email tulius54@gmail.com.