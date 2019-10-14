For their senior seminar project for the geography department at Keene State College, three Keene State College students are working with the Keene Public Works Department to identify areas of the city that experience the most severe flooding due to stormwater.
The students, Daniella Giese, Bryanna Weigel and Cindy Clausen, are looking at the history of flooding in Keene, current areas of green infrastructure the town already has implemented, and where they might be able to put in more things to help reduce the amount of stormwater.
To fill out a survey, go to https://tinyurl.com/keenestormwater