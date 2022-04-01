The Keene State College Music Department has bestowed its Distinguished Alumni Award for 2021-22 to Ted Mann, a professor with a distinguished career in guitar performance, composition, music history and theory, and online education.
Mann, of Peterborough, was honored with the award at the PRISM: Music Alumni Showcase on March 25 at the Redfern Arts Center.
Mann is a lecturer in music at Keene State. He holds degrees in guitar performance from Keene State, music history and theory from UNH, and composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He studied privately with leading figures in guitar performance, including Ben Verdery at Yale, and has performed in masterclasses with Christopher Parkening, Sharon Isbin and Oscar Ghiglia.
Sandra Howard, chair of the college’s Music Department, said Mann has been a consistent and valuable contributor for more than three decades.
“His positive spirit and expertise,” she said, “has had a tremendous impact on thousands of students through music performance classes, ensembles, and in our Integrative Studies Program. We are so thrilled to honor Ted and to work alongside him as he continues to move the trajectory for musical excellence forward.”
Mann’s teaching career includes stints at Mount Wachusett Community College and Franklin Pierce University, among other institutions of higher learning.
At Keene State, Mann taught guitar studies, composition, theory and counterpoint, electronic music, and the history of rock music. He is a pioneer in online teaching at Keene State having taught some of the first courses in that format, nearly 15 years ago.
He continues to offer courses online, especially on rock music, thereby improving the access to high-quality instruction at Keene State, according to a release from the college’s music department in announcing the honor.
As a guitarist, Mann has appeared on concerts and recitals countless times, performing original compositions and works by other composers. He is also an expert performer on other plucked stringed instruments, most especially the lute and vihuela.
Mann is the 13th recipient of the award. The previous five honorees are Eric Weigler, Derek Shapiro, JoAnne Mead, Joseph Hartnett and Glen D’Eon.
For more information regarding the Distinguished Alumni Award or Professor Mann’s accomplishments and contributions to the Keene State College, contact the Keene State College music department at 603-358-2177.