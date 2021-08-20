The Kiwanis Club of Keene raised more than $12,000 during its 6th annual fundraising golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 6, at Bretwood Golf Course.
The money will be used to support Kiwanis-sponsored programs to improve the lives of local children.
“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support from so many local businesses and community members,” said tournament co-chair Dave Ganio. “Thank you to all the sponsors and participants for helping to make this year’s tournament a success. We would also like to thank Chuck and Bonnie Shortsleeve and the Bretwood staff for helping in the planning and execution of the tournament.”
Thirty-two teams participated in the tournament. First place team winners were:
Men’s team: Norman Miller, Scott Powers, Nate Pecor and Jeff Kenney;
Women’s team: Lucia Bergeron, Chris Brown, Amy Bodwell and Lucy Ryder;
Mixed team: Tom Perkins, Mary Lizotte, Larrie Clark, Diane Clarke.
Second place team winners were:
Men’s team: Tim Hartwell, Gordon Daniels, Jon LeClair and Shawn Bleau;
Women’s team: Melanie Boese, Kate Clark, Mary Jane Penfield and Judy Manley;
Mixed team: Nick Youtsey, Steven Tenney, Dennis Poirier and Mallory Youtsey.
For a complete list of winners, visit keenekiwanis.org.
The Kiwanis Club of Keene is a community service organization that annually provides service and financial support to youth clubs, area organizations, service projects and events for children and families in the Monadnock Region.