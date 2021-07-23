The Kiwanis Club of Keene will hold its annual golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 6, at Bretwood Golf Course. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and shotgun start is at 10 a.m. Those who register will golf the North 18 holes and receive a gift bag, bag lunch and be entered into a raffle.
Registration is $125 per person or $450 for a group of four. Golfers can choose to have a barbecue dinner at Bretwood or receive a $20 gift certificate to a local restaurant. Full details of the tournament, registration and sponsorship forms are available at keenekiwanis.org. Registration forms are also available at Bretwood.
The event will also feature a hole-in-one prize, sponsored by Walier Chevrolet, and a putting contest, sponsored by Ganio Land Management.
All of the proceeds go to Kiwanis-sponsored programs to improve the lives of local children. Information: keenekiwanisgolf@gmail.com.