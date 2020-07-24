The Kiwanis Club of Keene will hold its annual golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 7, at Bretwood Golf Course.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and shotgun start is at 10 a.m. The day of golfing on the North 18 holes will also include a gift bag, bag lunch, auction items and prizes. A hole-in-one car prize will be sponsored by Walier Chevrolet. New this year is a $10,000 putting contest raffle.
The registration fee is $125 per individual or $450 for a team of four. Golfers will be offered a choice of a barbecue dinner at Bretwood after golfing or a gift certificate to a local restaurant.
All of the proceeds go to Kiwanis-sponsored programs to improve the lives of local children.
The Kiwanis Club of Keene annually provides innumerable hours of service and distributes over $15,000 in grants to non-profit organizations to support youth clubs, service projects and events for children and families in the Monadnock Region.
Full details of the tournament, registration, sponsorships and raffle tickets are available online at keenekiwanis.org.