The Kiwanis Club of Keene will host its annual Kool Wheels Family Bike Safety Day on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Keene Parks & Recreation Center, 312 Washington St. The event will be held rain or shine.
During the free family event, children ages 4 to 12 can select a new bicycle helmet, learn about bike safety and speak to representatives from community organizations offering resources for children’s health and safety.
The Kool Wheels event will follow current COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and mandatory masks for all those who attend, both inside and outside while waiting in line. To minimize personal contact, parents will receive a disposable measuring tape to measure their child’s head to determine the proper size helmet.
Children can bring their bikes to the event for a safety inspection and tune-up by representatives from Pedals for People and Monadnock Cycling. Kids will also have a chance to see and learn about emergency vehicles from the Keene Police Department, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department and Keene Fire Department.
The Orthopedic staff of Cheshire Medical Center will be on hand to demonstrate casting on stuffed animals or dolls brought by children. In addition, Miller Orthodontic Specialists will provide dental information, and free fingerprint kits will be offered by Liberty Mutual Insurance.
Every child who attends the Kool Wheels event will be entered into a drawing for a new boy’s and girl’s bike donated by Walmart. Other raffle items include prizes donated by the SwampBats and Cheshire Children’s Museum. Raffle drawings will be done the day after the event and winners will be notified. Children will also receive a to-go bag of healthy snacks as they leave the event, plus bug balm donated by W.S. Badger Co. (while supplies last) and a postcard on how to download activity and informational handouts from the Kiwanis website.
Information: keenekiwanis.org.