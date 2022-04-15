The Kiwanis Club of Keene will host its annual Kool Wheels Family Fun and Safety Day on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon (rain or shine) at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St, Keene. There is no charge to attend
At the event, children ages 4 to 12 may choose a new bicycle helmet or a multi-sport helmet from a colorful selection which will be properly fitted to each child and given out free of charge while supplies last. In addition, children may bring bikes to the event for a safety inspection and tune-up and participate in a bike safety course. Each participant in the safety course receives a certificate of achievement upon completion of the course.
The Kiwanis Club provides the local Kool Wheels event to teach safety skills to children in a fun setting while raising awareness about bicycle-related injuries, testing bike skills, providing an opportunity for children to learn safe bicycle techniques, and building support for helmet use by children.
The Keene Police Department and Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department will bring cruisers and the Keene Fire Department will provide a fire engine for children to learn about emergency vehicles.
Kids may bring a favorite teddy bear or doll for casting by the orthopedic staff of Cheshire Medical Center. The activity is intended to help reduce future anxiety children might experience from injuries. In addition, Keene Orthodontic Specialists will provide dental information and free fingerprint kits will be offered by Liberty Mutual Insurance.
Healthy snacks will be served and children can create a variety of arts and crafts. Mascots Ribby from the Keene Swamp Bats and Fergus from the Cheshire Children’s Museum will be at the event to greet the kids.
Every child who comes to Kool Wheels will be entered into a drawing for a new boy’s and girl’s bike, donated by Walmart. Other raffle items include prizes donated by the SwampBats and Cheshire Children’s Museum.
Major co-sponsors for this event are Mascoma Savings Bank, C&S Wholesale Grocers and the City of Keene Parks and Recreation Department.