The Kiwanis Club of Keene is accepting applications for major grants, with consideration given to organizations that provide programs to improve the lives of local children. Grants will be awarded primarily to 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations, to help fund activities that focus on and strengthen services to children in our community, and to help initiate projects that improve the quality of life within Keene and surrounding communities. The grant funding is intended to help address an unmet need of local children through a project that provides long-term benefits.
To be considered in this major grant cycle, applications must be received by July 31. For complete details and application requirements, visit www.keenekiwanis.org. For inquiries, please send e-mail to keenekiwanisinfo@gmail.com.