The Kiwanis Club of Keene has announced that Arthur Walker has been installed as the new club president, serving for the 2019-20 year. Walker was elected by vote of the club’s membership and assumed the role Oct. 1.
Walker has been a member of the Keene Kiwanis Club for 10 years. During that tenure he has participated in many Kiwanis sponsored events, including the Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration, Kool Wheels Family Fun Day and welcome parties for Fresh Air Kids programs. He most recently served as chair of the Kiwanis Community Service Committee. Walker is retired chief of the Keene Police Department and is an adjunct instructor of criminal justice classes at Keene State College. He also serves on the city Conservation Commission and the MCVP Advisory Board.
The Kiwanis Club of Keene annually provides many hours of service and distributes more than $20,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations to support local youth clubs, service projects and events for children and families in the Monadnock Region.