The Kiwanis Club of Keene has announced that Elizabeth Sayre has been installed as the new club president, serving for the 2020-21 year. Sayre was elected by vote of the club’s membership and assumed the role Oct. 1.
Sayre has been a member of the Keene Kiwanis Club for three years. She is chair of the holiday tree lighting celebration and is actively involved in the club’s fundraising, membership, scholarship and fellowship committees. She has also participated in the Kiwanis Kool Wheels and annual golf fundraising events, and has volunteered with Special Olympics.
Recently retired, Sayre has had a career in human services, including managing public housing and shelter programs, Executive Director of MCVP (formerly Women’s Crisis Services) and most recently manager of city of Keene human services. She serves on the board of Dental Health Works, VET (Volunteers Enabling Transportation) and the St. Vincent dePaul Society.
Reflecting on the club’s mission, Sayre said, “For years, most of my work focused on helping adults — it’s great to be part of Kiwanis because all that we do benefits the children in our community.”
The Kiwanis Club of Keene annually provides many hours of service and distributes more than $15,000 in grants to non-profit organizations to support local youth clubs, service projects and events for children and families in the Monadnock Region.