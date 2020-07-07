The Kiwanis Club of Keene recently made a $5,000 donation to the Keene Bike Park, designed and built by the Brattleboro-Keene Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association. The Keene Bike Park is a joint project of Brattleboro-Keene NEMBA and the City of Keene, with the goal of creating a family-oriented park where people of all ages can learn, play, and enjoy bike-related activities.
The bike park is within Wheelock Park and is designed to provide a safe, fun and challenging place for bike riders to learn and develop mountain-biking skills. The course allows new riders to learn in a controlled environment while providing areas for experienced riders to challenge themselves to grow their skills.
Designers worked closely with Keene Parks and Recreation as well as city code-enforcement staff to ensure the project meets all necessary requirements and guidelines. The park is scheduled to open in July.
For more information visit https://www.keenebikepark.org/
The Kiwanis Club of Keene annually provides many hours of service and distributes over $15,000 in grants to non-profit organizations to support youth clubs, service projects and events for children and families in the Monadnock Region.
The Brattleboro-Keene NEMBA mission is to promote responsible mountain biking and to protect and preserve New England trails and open spaces. Every year, NEMBA leads about a thousand recreational rides, runs hundreds of trail-care events, and hosts about a dozen mountain bike festivals across New England.