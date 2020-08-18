The Kiwanis Club of Keene held its 5th annual fundraising golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 7, at Bretwood Golf Course. The tournament raised more than $10,000; 100 percent of the proceeds will be used to support Kiwanis-sponsored programs that improve the lives of local children.
“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and unwavering support from so many local businesses and community members,” said tournament co-chair, Dave Ganio. “Thank you to all the sponsors and participants for helping to make this year’s tournament a success. We would also like to thank Chuck and Bonnie Shortsleeve and the Bretwood staff for handling the many complexities in the planning and execution of the tournament.”
Twenty-six teams participated in the tournament, which followed the governor’s guidance for group gatherings.
First place team winners were:
Men’s team: Griffin Kiritsy, Jay Devenger, Nick Roy and Andrew Loney.
Women’s team: Jessica Leventry, Kathy Orben-Hall, Mo Boutwell and Lisa Marazoff.
Mixed team: Walter Bunszel, Barbara Bunszel, Bryant Robertson and Kristy Robertson.
For a complete list of winners, visit keenekiwanis.org.