The Kiwanis Club of Keene recently completed a major grant award program and chose three of the 17 requests submitted to share a total of $12,000 in funding. The major grant awards are intended to improve the lives of local children, by helping to address an unmet need through a project that provides long-term benefits.
Eli Rivera, chair of the Kiwanis Major Gift Grant Committee, presented the grant awards at a recent Kiwanis meeting to representatives of the recipient organizations: Katherine Baird, program director of Monadnock RSVP, received $4,000 in support of the America Reads Program, providing age appropriate books that reinforce reading and writing concepts and promote a love of reading; Karen Lamoureux, executive director of Sophia’s Hearth, was awarded $3,000 to provide a series of Saturday parent education sessions along with onsite childcare; and Rob Therrien, Cheshire YMCA board president and Peter Bradshaw, Camp Takodah board member, for a collaboration between the Camp Takodah YMCA, Keene YMCA and Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, received $5,000 to provide meaningful fellowship and camping experiences to 20 at-risk children.
The Kiwanis Club of Keene annually provides innumerable hours of service and distributes more than $20,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations to support youth clubs, service projects and events for children and families in the Monadnock Region.