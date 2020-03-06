The Keene High School Drama Club will present its spring play, “The Curious Savage,” March 26 to 28 at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door.
This comedy tells the story of the rich, widowed Ethel Savage who desires to spend her deceased husband’s fortune by establishing a Happiness Fund, and idea that her greedy step-children are not fond of. They place her in a health sanitarium, The Cloisters, in hopes of getting her to change her mind. There, Mrs. Savage meets five quirky individuals who reinforce her efforts to resist her step-children’s demands.
The 11-member student cast and seven-member crew have been working since early February to bring the set to life.