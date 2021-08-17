The Keene High School class of 1971 has rescheduled its 50th reunion from the weekend of Sept. 24-26 to the weekend of April 29-May 1, 2022. More details will be announced in the future.
For information, contact any of the planning team members: Jon Baldvins at jonbaldvins@gmail.com; David Orgaz at dorgaz@masiello.com; Mitchell Shakour at mitchell@shoppernews.com; Sue Silver at flamingosilver@yahoo.com; Deb Rousseau at igband@comcast.net; or Gary Wheelock at gwheelock53@aol.com.
The planning team is seeking the following classmates: Ronald Barnett, Lucinda Bouffard, Guy Chace, Debbie Chamberlain (Smith), Robert Cordner, Thomas Croteau, Margaret Davis, Michael Devins, Karen Durward, Lisa Farina, Monica Farrell, Mark Goodell, Stephen Hartwell, William Hyatt, William Jackson, Barbara McTague, Terry Moore, Linda Morton, Patricia Pembroke, Judith Rhoades, Joseph Rosinski, Randy Saari, Nancy Salmon, Mark Simpson, Robert Steiner, Cheryl Towsley, Diane Venne, Gale Woodward, Gavin Wright.