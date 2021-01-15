The city of Keene Human Rights Committee will host Dr. Jim Waller, Cohen Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies from Keene State College, who will explore “Democracy’s Role in Promoting and Protecting Civil and Human Rights” in a presentation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, at 10 a.m.
The Committee annually hosts a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast for the public; however, this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually.
Waller will discuss how the United States is at a crossroads in its history, with an escalating level of political violence raising red flags about the erosion of democratic norms and the growing distrust of peaceful political processes. He will also discuss the need to restore trust in America’s democratic institutions, develop more inclusive narratives of memory, rebuild social cohesion and nurture economic inclusivity.
To learn more about the event, go to https://ci.keene.nh.us/human-rights-committee. To participate in the event, join by Zoom at www.zoom.us/join with meeting code: 853 8985 8820.
The Human Rights Committee was formed to promote the principles of social justice, non-violence, equity, diversity, inclusion and multiculturalism through educational programs, community service and public events. The committee meets on the first Monday of every month at 5 p.m.