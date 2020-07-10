For the month of July, Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) will donate $2 to the Monadnock Conservancy for every account created on its app.
Just prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, KYPN launched an app which features an interactive list of all of the group's events. Promotion of the app was put on the back burner while the group shifted to address the community’s immediate needs with a grocery delivery service.
Now that businesses are beginning to re-open, KYPN is re-focusing its attention on the app. The group decided to launch a campaign that will directly help people who are working to protect the natural landscape at a time when many people are heading outside.
For information on where to get the app, go to https://www.keeneypn.com.