The Keene Family YMCA is hosting “Run 4 A Reason,” a virtual running series to benefit four area nonprofits.
“Four months, four causes,” Kelly Fleuette, the Y’s senior program director said. “We’re so glad to be able to offer this series. Bringing families and friends together to run and support important causes this time of year … it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Virtual 5Ks are planned this month, in October, November and December. Event proceeds will benefit, respectively, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the Rotary’s Sneakers For 2nd Grade Project, the Community Kitchen, and the Keene Senior Center, Fleuette said.
Each race begins on Sunday at 9 a.m. of the designated weeks, and runners have one week to complete their 5K. Registration for the Alzheimer’s Walk is separate online at http://act.alz.org/goto/KeenefamilyYMCArun4areason. A donation request of $20 per racer to join a team is encouraged, Fleuette said.
Donated proceeds will come from race registration fees, which are $20 per runner per race; $60 for all three of the other races, and $70 per race for a family of four or more.