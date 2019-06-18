Kimberly DeGrosky of Keene was recognized for her service to Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains by being named a Volunteer of Excellence at a ceremony in Swanzey on May 31.
The award recognizes volunteers who have performed beyond the expectation of their positions and have supported the council’s mission delivery goals. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is the council which serves New Hampshire and Vermont.
Degrosky is a lifelong Girl Scout; she is being recognized for giving back to her community and providing Girl Scouting to girls and adults in the Winchester area. She grew up in New Jersey and has fond memories of moving and gaining instant friends by being part of a Girl Scout troop. She wants to bring that same feeling to others.
“I cannot thank you enough for everything you do and everything you have given in service to our girls,” said Patricia K. Mellor, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
