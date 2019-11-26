The Keene State Vocal Consort will celebrate the holiday season with a performance of medieval and renaissance carols on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St, Bellows Falls.
Directed by Dr Matthew Leese, the 14-voice auditioned ensemble will sing a cappella medieval and renaissance music based on the Kings College tradition of "Lessons and Carols." Composers include DuFay, Willaert, Gombert, Palestrina and Giovanni Gabrieli.
This past spring, the Keene Vocal Consort embarked on its first tour through New Hampshire, Maine and north to New Brunswick, Canada, where they were the featured ensemble at the St. Andrews Arts Council 2018 “Spring Sing!”
Admission is by donation at the door. For more information, call 802-460-0110 or visit www.stonechurcharts.org.