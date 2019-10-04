The annual Keene Unitarian Universalist Church rummage sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 69 Washington St., Keene. In the event of rain, the sale will move from the front lawn to the parish hall.
All items will have prices, which may be negotiated after 11 a.m. A $3 bag sale will be held from noon-1 p.m.
Items include antiques and collectibles, furniture and household goods, holiday items, craft and quilting, new and used books, movies, seasonal clothing, pet supplies, kitchen items/cookware, outdoor/sporting equipment, toys/children/baby items, furniture, jewelry and handbags.
Information: 352-1719 or office@kuuc.org.