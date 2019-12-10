On Saturday, Dec. 21, Keene will join others around the globe on the Winter Solstice to hold a minute of silence, calling for global cooperation, peace and freedom. The global event will occur at 4 p.m., as church bells ring out in Keene.
Mayor Kendall Lane plans to read a proclamation into the permanent record at the Keene City Council meeting Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. to state that, "It is the desire of everyone to achieve lasting world peace and we have to show our individual commitment to doing that." People are called upon to gather in groups at 4 p.m. to participate in the Global Silent Minute.
The purpose of the Global Silent Minute is to unite the world in thought, prayer and meditation. The minute begins with the ringing of bells everywhere, calling on humanity to seek peace on Earth.
The Global Silent Minute is inspired by the Silent Minute launched in World War II in London during the blitz, as a call to citizens to unite daily in a silent minute for peace and freedom.
For more information, visit https://globalsilentminute.org/ or contact Dot Maver at dotmaver@gmail.com.