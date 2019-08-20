Daniel Heath, a 7th grade science teacher at Keene Middle School, was one of more than 40 teachers and administrators to attend a New England Revolution soccer game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., as part of Santander Bank’s second annual Teacher Appreciation Night on June 26. During halftime, Santander and the Revolution recognized the teachers and administrators in attendance for their contributions inside and outside of the classroom by inviting the first 200 educators that registered for the event onto the field for a special ceremony. Benjamin Pierce, an 8th grade social studies teacher at Keene Middle School also attended.