“The Last Five Years,” a musical by Jason Robert Brown, will be presented March 30 through April 3 by the Keene State College Department of Theatre and Dance.
Directed by Kirstin Riegler, Keene State associate professor in acting/musical theatre, the musical explores the five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress, using a form of storytelling in which each character’s story is told in reverse chronological order. The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle of the play as their timelines intersect.
“The Last Five Years” production at Keene State is unique in its casting approach and exploration of gender and sexuality. The play will be double cast with some performances exploring a heterosexual relationship between the characters, and the other reimagining their relationship as as homosexual love story to expand the lens on love and sexuality. There will be three performances for each cast; cast A will perform Tuesday, Thursday, and on the Saturday matinee, while cast B will perform Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evening.
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. each day in the Redfern Arts Center’s Main Theatre, with a 2 p.m matinee scheduled for Saturday, April 3.
Tickets are free, and in-person seats are offered only to the Keene State College Community. The general public can access the performances as a free livestream. For information, call the Redfern box office at 358-2168 or go to keene.edu/arts/redfern.