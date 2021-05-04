The Keene State College Department of Theatre and Dance is set to present “Re[Member]: An Evening of Dance” Thursday through Saturday in the Main Theatre of the Redfern Arts Center.
The showcase of original dance work by students, faculty and guest artists will include a breadth of styles in contemporary modern dance.
Directed by Cynthia McLaughlin, Keene State Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Dance, the concert will feature six new dance pieces and performances by seventeen Keene State College dancers.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. each evening with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets are free and in-person seats are offered only to the Keene State College community. The general public can access the performances as a free livestream performance. For information, call the Redfern box office at 358-2168 or go to keene.edu/arts/redfern.