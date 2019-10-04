Keene State College’s Theatre and Dance Department will perform “Church & State,” a comic play by Jason Odell Williams, Oct. 8-12 at the Redfern Arts Center on the college campus.
In the play, a Republican U.S. senator makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that gets leaked on “the Twitter,” calling into question the senator's stance on guns and God three days before an election.
Tickets are $12, $8 for seniors and youth and $6 for Keene State students.
“Church & State” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-12, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 12. For information and tickets, call the box office at 358-2168 or visit the Redfern’s website: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events.