The Society for Collegiate Journalists recently announced that 16 student journalists at Keene State College earned individual awards for their work in its national collegiate journalism competition.
Keene State College’s student newspaper The Equinox and television journalists at the college won three team awards, 12 individual awards and took second place in overall newspaper excellence at the annual competition.
Claire Boughton, sports editor at Keene State College’s Equinox newspaper, and class of 2019 alumnus Cailla Prisco swept the sports page layout category.
“I am so unbelievably honored to be recognized by SCJ alongside previous Sports Editor Cailla Prisco,” Boughton said. “The Equinox has provided a great opportunity for me to build my skills and help fellow sports reporters have their work represented. I look forward to continuing my time as sports editor and growing even more as a journalist.”
Other first place winners were sophomore Soren Frantz in sports photography and juniors Benajil Rai and Puja Thapa for their multimedia feature story about sustainable living.
Frantz also won a second-place award for feature photography.
“I continue to be impressed year after year with our students and their efforts,” said co-adviser Julio DelSesto. “Ninety-three students put in countless hours in addition to their studies. They’re always willing to go the extra mile. They have made sacrifices. It has paid off. I couldn’t be prouder of them, and they should be proud of themselves.”
Said co-adviser Rodger Martin: “Print journalists learn pretty quickly, get it right the first time because one can’t change a piece of paper once it’s printed. To know 16 of our students exhibit this credibility at a national level is a reward in itself.”