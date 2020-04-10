As part of the Share the Love charity event, the Keene Senior Center received a check for $28,000 from Subaru of Keene, part of the Fenton Family Dealerships in Keene and Swanzey.
For 12 years, Subaru of America and its retailers who participate in the Share the Love event have made donations to charities. People buying or leasing a new car can choose between four national and a hometown charity to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America Inc. The Senior Center was selected by Subaru of Keene as this year’s local charity.
Bill Fenton, Fenton Family Dealerships’ founder and owner, presented the check.
“We are honored that Subaru of Keene chose The Keene Senior Center as its local charity,” said The Senior Center’s Executive Director Cameron Tease. “This donation couldn’t have come at a better time as we strive to help our members stay connected to The Center and with each other during these extraordinary times.”
The Share the Love event ran from Nov. 14 through Jan. 2.
The Keene Senior Center is at 70 Court St. in Keene. For more information, contact Cameron Tease, Executive Director of the Keene Senior Center at ctease@thekeeneseniorcenter.org or 352-5037.