Lieutenants David and Emma LaBossiere were recently appointed as new leaders for the Keene Salvation Army Corps.
The post is the first assignment for the newly commissioned officers and pastors of The Salvation Army. Before commencing their studies at The Salvation Army’s College for Officer Training in New York in 2018, the LaBossieres served in Western Pennsylvania as the Divisional Music Director and Pathway of Hope Coordinator for five years. David LaBossiere graduated from Gordon College in 2009 with a degree in music performance. Emma LaBossiere earned a degree in social work from Asbury University in 2012 and received her Master’s in Social Work from Kutztown University in 2013.
“We are thrilled to be appointed to the Keene Corps and are eager to build upon the amazing work our predecessors have done in this community,” said Lieutenant Emma LaBossiere. “The Salvation Army has served people in need for 155 years and has supported the people of Keene for 30 years, so we have deep roots in this community. Today the need is greater than ever, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners, sponsors, volunteers, and community leaders to help people through this challenging time and support them on the journey to rebuilding their lives.”
The Keene Corps has served the communities of Sullivan, Swanzey, Gilsum, Harrisville, Keene, Munsonville, Nelson and Stoddard in numerous ways since it opened its doors in 1990. The primary focus of its community services has been addressing food insecurity for families and individuals as well as addressing many other needs in our community.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has adapted services across the country to meet the growing needs of America’s most vulnerable with drive-thru food pantries, grab-and-go food kitchens, increased capacity at emergency shelters, along with remote emotional and spiritual care via live-stream services and personal care hotlines available to anyone who needs to talk. The Salvation Army has also responded by providing personal protective gear (PPE) donations, child care, meals, hydration, and cot delivery to frontline workers across the nation.
“These unprecedented times call for a renewed commitment to supporting everyone in need, combating poverty and helping our local community get back on its feet,” said Lieutenant David LaBossiere. “The challenge is great, but the commitment of The Salvation Army to Doing The Most Good is greater still. We look forward to getting to know the community and continuing the mission of The Salvation Army.”