The annual Keene Art Walk, the city’s longest running community event, has announced the appointment of Molly Fletcher to the position of project manager.
“Molly’s qualifications line up beautifully with the responsibilities and requirements of this role,” longtime committee member Lorie Rogers said in a news release. “She has a combination of organizational skills and creativity that make her a great fit. We’re off to a great start together and the entire committee is looking forward to another wonderful Annual Keene Art Walk this year with Molly taking the lead.”
“My goal is to take a more intergenerational approach to the visual arts so that all are able to enjoy this wonderful event,” Fletcher said in the news release. “I am thrilled about taking on this new position in the town that I have called home for almost 20 years and excited to work with such a dedicated volunteer committee.”
One of the first initiatives that Fletcher has spearheaded is a rebranding effort for the Art Walk, including a new logo designed by Vee Hashimoto.
Fletcher replaces Madeline Ullrich, who served in the role of for the last eight years. Ullrich will continue to work with the committee in a more specialized capacity.
This year’s Art Walk will run from Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 12.