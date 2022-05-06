The Keene Rotary Club will provide interest-free loans to college students from the Keene area. The club looks to award interest-free loans to students who will be full-time college juniors and seniors entering the fall semester this year. The maximum individual loan will be $2,500. Loans are available to graduates of Keene, Monadnock Regional, or Monadnock Waldorf high schools and the student must maintain a current legal residence in Cheshire County.
Loan proceeds may be used toward tuition, fees, books and related expenses for the students’ academic year 2022-2023. Loans are to be repaid without interest, over the four years immediately following graduation. Loan applications are evaluated based upon demonstrated financial need and educational performance to date. All loans granted will require two individual guarantors. Application forms are available now with completed applications to be received by June 15, 2022.
For more details or to request an application please contact: Rotary Club of Keene, Educational Loan Committee, P.O. Box 126, Keene NH 03431-0126, or by email at info@keenerotary.org
The club is also accepting applications from local organizations with programs that help children and youth for Community Reinvestment Grants. The grants are primarily targeted for new projects or programs and are for not-for-profit organizations.
Grants are for amounts up to $1,000 and are made within our Monadnock Service area as listed in the Family Resource Guide available at www.KeeneRotary.org. Grant requests shall clearly identify the goals, objectives and total cost of the project or program and a priority is given to objectives which benefit youth.
Anyone interested in applying may send a letter with details of a request for a specific project or program by June 1 to: Rotary Club of Keene, Attn: Community Reinvestment, P.O. Box 126, Keene NH 03431, or email Info@KeeneRotary.org