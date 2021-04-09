The Keene Rotary Club is offering interest-free loans to college students from the Keene area.
The club seeks to award up to $15,000 in loans to students who will be full-time college juniors and seniors entering the fall semester this year. The maximum individual loan will be $2,500. Loans are available to graduates of Keene, Monadnock Regional or Monadnock Waldorf high schools, and the student must maintain a current legal residence in Cheshire County.
Loan proceeds may be used toward tuition, fees, books and related expenses for the academic year 2021-2022. Loans are to be repaid without interest over the four years immediately following graduation. Loan applications are evaluated based upon demonstrated financial need and educational performance to date. All loans require two individual guarantors. Application forms are available now and completed applications must be received by June 15.
For more details or to request an application, contact the Keene Rotary Club by mail at Educational Loan Committee, P.O. Box 126, Keene, NH 03431-0126; or email at info@keenerotary.org.