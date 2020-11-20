The Rotary Club of Keene now has tickets available for its 40th Annual Winter Event fundraiser.
Due to COVID-19, the club will not host a reception for the Winter Event raffle drawing this year. The Rotary Club is continuing with a raffle at a reduced price of $100. A new feature includes an added drawing on New Year’s Eve for a $1,500 prize for any purchaser whose raffle ticket has been paid for and turned in prior to Christmas. That winner will also be entered into the traditional Winter Event drawing on Jan. 22 for an opportunity to win a $5,000 cash grand prize, or one of three $1,000, four $500, or five $100 cash prizes. Winning numbers will be drawn by Oster & Wheeler PC. Only 450 tickets will be sold.
The Winter Event is the Rotary Club of Keene’s annual signature fundraiser, which typically raises more than $30,000 for the group’s charitable activities, particularly its Jane’s Kids Program. Numerous smaller grants are awarded to other local youth programs.
To purchase a ticket, or for information, contact Info@KeeneRotary.org.