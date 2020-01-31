The Rotary Club of Keene held its 39th annual Winter Event Jan. 24 at the Keene Country Club.
Just under 400 guests attended the benefit event, which raises money for the club’s charitable support of local and international programs for youth and children. The greatest beneficiary of this event is the club’s Jane’s Kids program which provides school clothes for local children in need.
The drawing held at the event is conducted under the auspices of Oster & Wheeler, PC accounting firm.
The winners were:
$5,000 — Joanne and David Sullivan.
$1,000 — Rick Farrar, Ed Guyot, and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Legere.
$500 — Shannon Bartolomuci, Dan Dodge, Deb Johnson, and Tom and Susan Abert.
$300 — Pat and Mike Stroudt, Judi Alexander, Joelle Phippard, and Ray and Elise Desautels.
$150 — Jim Newcombe, Pam and Tim Murphy, John Round, Susan LaPanne, M. Greenwald, Brian Donovan, Deb Rivest, M.B. Lufkin, and Mimi and Pete Delaney.