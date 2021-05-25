Cameron Tease of Keene has been named as event chair of the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in western New Hampshire.
Tease became involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through his work at the Keene Senior Center, where he witnessed firsthand the impact of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
“I became committed to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s because it empowers us to make a difference locally and globally to find a cure to this devastating disease and to provide hope and support to the millions who are living with it and their families,” Tease said in a news release.
Tease, the retired executive director of the Keene Senior Center, will be joined by Co-Chair Robert Colbert of Swanzey.
“When I see statistics that 1 in 3 Americans will be impacted by Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia, and know so many folks that have been either afflicted or directly impacted, I can’t stand by and just watch,” Colbert said in the release.
More than 5.5 million Americans, most of them age 65 or older, may have dementia caused by Alzheimer’s, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The Western NH Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled to be held on Oct. 2.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alzwalkmanh.org.