Debbie Austin-Brown of HarborOne Mortgage's Keene office was recently named to the company's Presidents Club for the third year in a row. The award was presented to the company's top-producing loan officers in 2019 at the annual Sales Meeting in Manchester earlier this month. Austin-Brown closed the 7th highest number of loans for the company in 2019, among over a hundred of the company's loan officers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The Keene office has operated on West Street since 2000.