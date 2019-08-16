Keene Public Library is set to screen and discuss the POV film “Farmsteaders,” on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Huntress Auditorium.
“Farmsteaders” follows Nick Nolan and his young family on a journey to resurrect his late grandfather’s dairy farm as agriculture moves toward large-scale farming. The film explores everyday life in rural America with a focus on those who grow the food that sustain America.
POV is an award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS. Information: www.pbs.org/pov.