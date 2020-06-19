The Keene Public Library launched its “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover” summer reading and learning program Monday.
During the next two months, the library will host a range of free Zoom activities, scavenger hunts and online trivia nights for children, teens and adults to encourage and support a love of reading.
“We’ve planned a wonderful program for kids to bring the library to the community this summer,” said Gail Zachariah, Head of Youth and Community Engagement at Keene Public Library. “The library is a great place to read, learn and discover what’s available for their enjoyment. But a library is more than a building, and we are here for students this summer.”
Special Zoom programs with guest presenters will be provided for school-age children on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. The first Terrific Tuesday event will be held June 23; Michael Clough from the Vermont Museum of Natural History will talk about owls and introduce children to owl pellet dissection. Other Terrific Tuesdays will feature programs on fairy houses, dinosaurs, gardening and insects.
Readers and pre-readers can sign up for the summer reading program by visiting https://ci.keene.nh.us/keene-public-library/keene-public-library-summer-reading or calling 352-0157.
Throughout the summer, participants can track their reading through the website or by calling the library. Prizes will be offered for children and teens that read or listen to 15 hours during the summer.