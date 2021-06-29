The Keene Public Library and Keene International Market are collaborating to offer a new club for those who love to cook or enjoy new foods.
Each month, the Spice Club will feature a new spice or spice blend from a different part of the world and make it available in a small free take-home kit with recipes and information. Spices will be available for pick up at the library’s circulation desk.
In July, the club will cook with fenugreek, an annual herb with a slightly sweet, nutty flavor often described as a cross between celery and maple. Fenugreek is used as an herb, spice, and vegetable as both the leaves and seeds are edible. It is frequently added to curry powders, pickling sauces, dhal vegetable preparations, and chutneys in Indian, Middle Eastern and North African cuisines. To learn more about fenugreek and other spices, library cardholders can use the library’s new database, A-Z World Foods, listed with the library’s other e-resources at https://ci.keene.nh.us/keene-public-library/online-tools-learning-resources.
Special events will also be held as a component of the Keene Public Library Spice Club. The first event is a virtual cookbook discussion presented on Zoom on Wednesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. During the “Cook the Book” discussion, Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast will share recipes from one of her favorite cookbooks, “Spice Flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean” by Ana Sortun. The book is organized by spice, detailing the ways certain spices complement one another and how they flavor other foods.
To register for the virtual presentation, visit the library’s online calendar at https://keenepubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup.