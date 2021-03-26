For four weeks in April, the Keene Public Library will offer a virtual American Sign Language (ASL) course over Zoom.
From 7 to 7:45 p.m. each Monday, starting on April 5 and continuing until April 26, adults and teens can join in to learn the basics of sign language through lessons, activities and games. Study guides and instructional videos will also be provided throughout the course to learn and practice at their own pace.
During the four-week course, participants will learn the basic ASL sentence structure and several signs, including the alphabet, greetings and days of the week.
SIGNING Basics, a Massachusetts-based organization that offers private tutoring and training programs for those who wish to learn sign language, is partnering with the library to offer the course.
To register for the ASL basics course, visit the library’s online calendar at keenepubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup. Space is limited, and the library requests that participants commit to attending all four sessions of the course.
For more information, call 352-0157 or visit www.keenepubliclibrary.org.