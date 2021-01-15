The Keene Public Library is set to offer a series of learn-at-home STEM programs for children ages 2 through 6 and their parents and caregivers. Children will have a chance to explore engineering and other scientific, technological and mathematical concepts through play and hands-on exploration.
The four-week program is designed for children and parents or caregivers to learn together. It begins with an introductory virtual meeting for parents and caregivers to explain the program’s benefits and offer tips for how parents and caregivers can facilitate STEM play hands-on exploration.
Those who would like more information on the program may attend an informational session Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
During the introductory session, if parents and caregivers wish, they can enroll in the free Little Makers Play and Learn at Home session, which will begin the week of Jan. 30. During the program series, children ages 2 to 6 will have a chance to play with materials and real tools. Families will receive a bag full of materials and tools that parents and children can use together to explore the various weekly themes and concepts. Librarians will guide caregivers with suggested activities, book lists, materials and support through weekly Zoom meetings on either Saturday or Monday at 10:30 a.m. Activities slated for the program are set to focus on engineering and building imaginative homes, building and playing with ramps, and exploring light, shadow and sounds.