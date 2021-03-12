Keene Public Library is set to host “Talking About Race: Staying Curious, Moving Forward, and Being Part of the Solution,” on Tuesday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m.
The virtual discussion, facilitated by educator and social justice advocate Allen Davis, will focus on the experiences of four local Black residents: Grace Aldrich, Jim Guy, Claire Holston, and Doug Sutherland. Each will share what it means to be Black in the United States and the Monadnock Region today, including offering their thoughts and feelings about the death of George Floyd and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Their experiences will be the starting point for a community conversation on race and how a community can learn to appreciate and understand all experiences and perspectives.
The discussion will take place on Zoom. To register, go to https://ci.keene.nh.us/ and find the event under News & Events.
For information, contact Gail Zachariah at 352-0157 or gzachariah@ci.keene.nh.us.
This program is part of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL).