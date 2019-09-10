A discussion on civil conversations will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Keene Public Library’s Heberton Hall on Winter Street.
Do you find that you have given up talking about anything political with certain friends, family, or neighbors?
A group of about a dozen local residents has had civil conversations every month since January 2017 and have developed guidelines to help people listen to each others’ views on topics ranging from immigration, health care, abortion, income inequality and more.
Members of the group, ranging from people on the far right to the far left and in-between, will explain their process to conduct civil conversations and then participants will have a chance to have a facilitated conversation with a small group of people.
There will be time for questions and tips on starting new community conversation groups.
Information: 352-0157 or gzachariah@ci.keene.nh.us