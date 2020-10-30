The Keene Public Library is participating in a statewide Teen Night-IN on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Teens from across New Hampshire will gather on Zoom for a night of fun and games like werewolf, candy challenges, a costume contest, trivia and more.
Teenagers 12 through 18 from around New Hampshire are invited to this Halloween themed stay-in, a virtual event sponsored by NH Young Adult Library Services, Keene Public Library, Lebanon Public Libraries, Portsmouth Public Library, Tracy Memorial Library, and Whipple Free Library.
To register, go to Keene Public Library's online calendar at keenepubliclibrary.org. For more information about library programs and services for teens, call Teen Services Librarian Jay Fee at 352-0157.