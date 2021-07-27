As part of Wizarding Week 2021, Keene Public Library will host a Harry Potter-themed craft activity on Thursday from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Cubeecraft (pronounced “kyoob-ee”) papercraft toys feature interlocking tabs for construction, eliminating the need for tape, glue or other messy adhesives. The group will cut out cubes in the Gallup-Minard Courtyard and folding them to create 3D papercraft representations of beloved characters from the Harry Potter universe.
Information: Jay Fee, 352-0157 or jfee@ci.keene.nh.us.