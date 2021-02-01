Keene Public Library is set to host a virtual event with three authors of romantic novels. The live event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Sarah Morganthaler will discuss her novel “Enjoy the View,” Ann Marie Walker will present “Happy Singles Day” and Xio Axelrod will give a sneak peek of her novel “The Girl With the Stars in her Eyes” ahead of its April release.
To attend the virtual event, go to https://ci.keene.nh.us/keene-public-library/calendar-events. For information, call 352-0157.