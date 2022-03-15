Keene Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide for the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries opportunity, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Keene Public Library plans to use funds to anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution. The award comes with a $10,000 grant to help the library deliver programs and services related to culture, history, literature and other humanities subjects.
More than 370 libraries applied for the grant, according to ALA. The participating libraries, selected through a competitive, peer-reviewed application process, include public libraries, academic/college libraries, K-12 libraries, and tribal, special and prison libraries. The recipients represent 45 states and Puerto Rico and serve communities large and small. Libraries were chosen to reach underserved and rural communities.
Keene Public Library will use the grant funds to purchase sound and filming equipment, software for streaming, and adaptive equipment to help make programs more accessible. Keene Public Library will also partner with the Historical Society of Cheshire County and Horatio Colony House Museum to offer a summer Chautauqua program.